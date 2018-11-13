Brokerages Set ALLETE Inc (ALE) Price Target at $71.70

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ALLETE in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.14. 5,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.17. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $66.64 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.22%.

In other news, Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $302,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $61,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1,051.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.