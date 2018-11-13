Brokerages Set Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Target Price at $8.86

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 9.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 53,750,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 67.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,620,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078,815 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 17.9% in the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 12,614,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,542 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 6.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,001,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 282,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 0.3% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 3,630,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

CX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,807,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,317. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.