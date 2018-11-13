Brokerages Set Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Singular Research cut their target price on Daktronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,220,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,431,000 after purchasing an additional 373,936 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Daktronics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,152,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 242,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $341.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.52 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

