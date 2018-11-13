Brokerages Set Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Price Target at $9.30

Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

In other Evolution Petroleum news, CFO David Joe sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $54,169.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $80,167.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,743.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 615.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $9.46 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

