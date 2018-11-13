Brokerages Set Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) PT at $27.22

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.90.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $558.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 20.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, insider Robert Day sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 2,491,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $47,232,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

