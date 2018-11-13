Brokerages Set NRG Energy Inc (NRG) PT at $38.80

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Citigroup cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

In other NRG Energy news, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $881,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Moser sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $534,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,754 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NRG Energy by 9,972.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in NRG Energy by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. 159,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 61.11% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

