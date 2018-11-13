Brokerages Set Randgold Resources Limited (RRS) Target Price at $6,651.25

Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,651.25 ($86.91).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities cut Randgold Resources to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 8,000 ($104.53) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randgold Resources to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) target price on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Randgold Resources from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) target price on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Randgold Resources stock traded down GBX 116 ($1.52) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,022 ($78.69). 481,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,212. Randgold Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 5,760 ($75.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,255 ($107.87).

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

