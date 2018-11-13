Brokerages Set RDS-A (RDS-A) Target Price at $84.00

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RDS-A in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RDS-A in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered RDS-A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded RDS-A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RDS-A in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $62.16 on Friday.

About RDS-A

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

