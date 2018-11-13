Brokerages Set Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (RHHBY) PT at $34.50

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHHBY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Gardiner Nancy B purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 77.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $213.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

