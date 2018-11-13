Brokerages Set Rotork p.l.c. (ROR) Price Target at $333.18

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.18 ($4.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Rotork from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rotork from GBX 363 ($4.74) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31) per share, for a total transaction of £1,438.80 ($1,880.05).

Shares of Rotork stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 292.80 ($3.83). 2,538,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.30 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

