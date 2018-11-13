Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Target Price at $23.75

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 21.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 110.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. 14.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAR opened at $20.86 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $160.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 40.39%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.