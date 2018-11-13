Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) PT at $212.50

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 244 ($3.19) to GBX 237 ($3.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of TW traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 163.60 ($2.14). 14,559,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 211.90 ($2.77).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

