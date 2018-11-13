Brokerages Set Weir Group PLC (WEIR) Price Target at $2,132.86

Shares of Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,118.57 ($27.68).

Several analysts recently commented on WEIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target (down previously from GBX 2,500 ($32.67)) on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Weir Group alerts:

WEIR stock traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,580 ($20.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,326 ($30.39).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.