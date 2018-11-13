Brokerages Set Yandex NV (YNDX) Target Price at $42.20

Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,026. Yandex has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 2.43.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Yandex had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Yandex by 61.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,116,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,751,000 after purchasing an additional 424,870 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Yandex by 44.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 394,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 121,524 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Yandex during the second quarter worth about $21,117,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

