Brokers Offer Predictions for Dropbox Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (DBX)

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Dropbox in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Difucci now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dropbox’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

DBX opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,133,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $1,153,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $835,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $2,169,000. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $379,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $373,895.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,194 shares of company stock worth $12,546,564.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.