Brokers Set Expectations for Verso Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Verso in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verso’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verso from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

NYSE VRS opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Verso has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $945.02 million, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 2.23.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.10). Verso had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.15 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,866,000 after purchasing an additional 339,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 29.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after purchasing an additional 456,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,759,000 after purchasing an additional 211,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,408,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,292,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

