Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $49.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.61. 27,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,664. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.86 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,657,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 86,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.