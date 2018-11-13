Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,657,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,694,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,574,000 after purchasing an additional 476,034 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,109,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,898,000 after purchasing an additional 702,311 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,739,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 10,334,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,974,000 after purchasing an additional 207,787 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.