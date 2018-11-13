BT Group (BT) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -1.43

News coverage about BT Group (NYSE:BT) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BT Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected BT Group’s score:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE BT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.65. BT Group has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

