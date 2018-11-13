BTG (BTG) Shares Up 13%

BTG plc (LON:BTG)’s share price shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 694.58 ($9.08) and last traded at GBX 673.50 ($8.80). 786,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 582,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596 ($7.79).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.43) price objective on shares of BTG in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BTG in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BTG in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BTG in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BTG from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 694.17 ($9.07).

BTG Company Profile (LON:BTG)

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

