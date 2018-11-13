BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Mercadolibre (MELI)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $5.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.94. 396,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,889. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $258.06 and a fifty-two week high of $417.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

