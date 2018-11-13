Burberry Group (BRBY) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research note published on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,060 ($26.92) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,890 ($24.70) to GBX 2,270 ($29.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,920 ($25.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,009.56 ($26.26).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,740 ($22.74) on Friday. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,481.50 ($19.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,024 ($26.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

