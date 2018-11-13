Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST) Given $30.33 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $30.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Business First Bancshares an industry rank of 110 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFST. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.87. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $30.00.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

In related news, CFO Greg Robertson purchased 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,969,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,458,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 109,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

