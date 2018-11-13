CA, Inc. (CA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 527.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,588 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of CA worth $19,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CA by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of CA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

In other CA news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 14,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $628,048.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CA opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. CA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

CA Profile

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

