Cabot Oil & Gas’ (COG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Notwithstanding Cabot Oil & Gas' weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings, the energy explorer's rating is upgraded to a 'Buy. While the underperformance was triggered by lower-than-anticipated production, the company reported strong results overall. Cabot benefited from its large acreage holdings in the fast-growing Marcellus Shale that supports several years of drilling. The company’s execution success, continued expense management and improving well economics further enhances its outlook. A relatively low risk profile and longer reserve lives are other positives in the Cabot story. Recently, the company gave investors another reason to cheer after it announced an increase to its dividend. As it is, natural gas prices are on the rise and lifting the prospects of the entire industry, not just Cabot. Consequently, Cabot is viewed as a preferred natural gas play to own now.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Williams Capital set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.72.

NYSE:COG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. 3,858,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949,996. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

