Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,359 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 170.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

