California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in FTD Companies Inc (FTD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,223 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.35% of FTD Companies worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTD Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of FTD Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTD Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 46,383 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTD Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FTD Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 112,061 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTD Companies alerts:

FTD opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. FTD Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTD. DA Davidson decreased their price target on FTD Companies to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTD Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/california-public-employees-retirement-system-lowers-position-in-ftd-companies-inc-ftd.html.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD).

Receive News & Ratings for FTD Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTD Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.