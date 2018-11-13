California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Beazer Homes USA worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 405.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $265,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $295,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 32.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 34,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 28.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZH. Wedbush cut their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beazer Homes USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NYSE BZH opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

