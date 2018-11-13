California Resources (CRC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.49. 3,369,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,940,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Societe Generale raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 5.50.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.89. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $828.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold M. Korell purchased 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.17 per share, with a total value of $53,906.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,603.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in California Resources by 1,469.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

