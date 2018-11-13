Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.62 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 23.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 20.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 1,062.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 527,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV IUSV opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 1-year low of $905.35 and a 1-year high of $1,088.00.

