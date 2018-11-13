Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,519 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 25.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,864,000 after buying an additional 2,844,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $105,571,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 84.5% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,059,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,714,000 after buying an additional 2,316,763 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,835,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in Applied Materials by 41.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,130,548 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,296,000 after buying an additional 1,506,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

