Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4 Million Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,691,000 after buying an additional 716,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,350,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,251,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in CME Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,765,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,472,000 after buying an additional 487,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $626,038.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,017.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.30, for a total transaction of $51,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,572 shares of company stock worth $4,206,309. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $137.51 and a 12 month high of $190.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.50 million. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

