Camden National Co. (CAC) Given $50.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Camden National’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $50.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.83 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Camden National an industry rank of 110 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Camden National alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.50 target price on shares of Camden National in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the first quarter worth about $205,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.01. 479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.67. Camden National has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.