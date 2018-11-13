Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stake Lowered by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,231 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for 1.6% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.31% of Camden Property Trust worth $26,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,294,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 247,431 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,481,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,110,000 after acquiring an additional 285,268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,817,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,253,000 after acquiring an additional 43,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,676,000 after acquiring an additional 216,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $915,257.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 31,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $3,011,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,390,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,921 shares of company stock worth $23,290,722. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.72. 498,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,111. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $78.19 and a 12-month high of $95.67. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.79). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.59.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

