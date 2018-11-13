Cameco (CCJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cameco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Scotia Howard Weill raised shares of Cameco from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cameco stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 98.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Cameco has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $12.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.92 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Natixis bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

