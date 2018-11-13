Campbell Soup (CPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Campbell Soup has set its FY19 guidance at $2.45-2.53 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPB opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini bought 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $200,036.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,965.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

