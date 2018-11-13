Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$48.18.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

CAR.UN stock opened at C$47.49 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$31.93 and a twelve month high of C$37.94.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.