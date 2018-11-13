Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Shares Sold by Acorn Advisory Capital L.P.

Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resource makes up 1.0% of Acorn Advisory Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resource were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

