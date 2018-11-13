Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 394,583 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 586.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 394,583 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $20,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at about $651,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,211.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,854 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 28.8% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,454,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,674,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 48.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,938,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,222 shares during the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Nomura raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $197.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.92 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

