Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,044 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,865 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $30,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 45,512 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 830,900 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.74.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $783,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-grows-stake-in-autodesk-inc-adsk.html.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.