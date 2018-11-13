Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $24.74 Million Position in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $24,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 377.6% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 73,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, September 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $282.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.31.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 76,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $23,489,084.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,115.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $2,521,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,664 shares in the company, valued at $610,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,820 shares of company stock worth $60,871,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $236.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.51. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.86 and a fifty-two week high of $313.37. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $24.74 Million Position in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-has-24-74-million-position-in-arista-networks-inc-anet.html.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.