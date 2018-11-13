Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $218,000 in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Stock

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 78.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,480,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,495,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,032,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 151.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 726,653 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,850,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 70.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,313,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,519,000 after acquiring an additional 540,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,214.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

