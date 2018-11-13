Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.0% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. KHP Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

