Capreit (CAR) Downgraded by Desjardins

Capreit (TSE:CAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

CAR stock opened at C$44.47 on Friday. Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$1.33. The firm had revenue of C$170.60 million for the quarter.

