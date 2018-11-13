CareDx (CDNA) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CDNA. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of CareDx to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CareDx has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 125.24% and a negative net margin of 113.89%. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 108,599 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $2,937,602.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 11,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,454 shares of company stock worth $3,976,859. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

