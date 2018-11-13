Carter’s (CRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $88.86

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.86 and last traded at $88.54, with a volume of 375641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $95.00 price objective on Carter’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $923.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.87 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 33.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,381,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $272,925.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,835 shares of company stock worth $5,643,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

