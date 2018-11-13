Castings PLC (CGS) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.38

Castings PLC (LON:CGS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CGS traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 393 ($5.14). 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096. Castings has a 1-year low of GBX 421 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 490 ($6.40).

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Castings to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

