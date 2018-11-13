Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,811 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $219,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.2% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 9,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $415,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $152.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $45.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

