Cavco Industries (CVCO) Given a $170.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum set a $170.00 target price on Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.48. 82 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,563. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.69. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $261.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $241.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.53 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.28%. Cavco Industries’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Charles E. Lott sold 2,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.60, for a total value of $489,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,923. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph H. Stegmayer sold 11,740 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.44, for a total value of $2,822,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,687,365.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,265,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.