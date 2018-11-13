CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE IGR opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

